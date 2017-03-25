SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sean Miller knows what it feels like to take Xavier to the Elite Eight. Now he knows the bitter feeling of being on the other side.Musketeers guard Trevon Bluiett scored 25 point ...
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points and fed Sean O'Mara for the winning layup with 54 seconds remaining as 11th-seeded Xavier upset second-seeded Arizona 73-71 on Thursday in the NCAA ...
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points and fed center Sean O'Mara for the winning layup with 54 seconds remaining as the 11th-seeded Musketeers upset second-seeded Arizona 73 ...
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Marchessault broke a tie score by scoring twice within 26 seconds as the Florida Panthers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Thursday night at the BBT Center.Florida (32-3 ...
NEW YORK -- Brook Lopez scored 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from an early 15-point deficit and pulled away for a 126-98 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday ni ...
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a sore neck, interim coach Tom Rowe announced.Ekblad missed four games with a ...
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Arizona Coyotes were eliminated from playoff contention on Monday, and the Florida Panthers likely are not far behind.Welcome to the world of the Panthers, a franchise that shoc ...
We won't know the Final Four until after this weekend, but some fans are already pretty confident their teams will play here in Phoenix next week.Hotels.com compiled hotel room searches for the cham ...
Banner Health has begun construction on an $8.7 million clinic across from Desert Ridge Corporate Center.Ryan Cos. US Inc. is providing development, construction and financing services for the 29,35 ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - After the planned vote on the GOP health care bill was postponed abruptly by House Republican leaders on Thursday - Donald Trump has made his stance clear.The President, w
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...
Get a daily dose of Arizona Herald news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Arizona Herald.More Information
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}
Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book is being described as a live-action updating of Disney’s 1967 classic animated film, and that description is both testament to how well the film works and how thoroughly blurred the divide between the “real” and the computer-generated has become...Read More
dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitatiton..Read More